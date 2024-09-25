Earth tremor | Did you feel the ground move? South Joburg areas hit by 2.5 magnitude earthquake

The Council for Geoscience (CGS) confirmed that an earthquake occurred on Tuesday evening, before 8pm. Mahlatse Mononela, spokesman for the CGS said preliminary results show that the earthquake registered a local magnitude of approximately 2.5, as recorded by the South African Seismograph Network (SANSN).

“The epicentre was located west of Soweto, South of Johannesburg,” she added. In a post on X, previously known as Twitter, Joburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi, said the earth tremor experienced in most parts in Joburg south, affecting Roodepoort, Soweto and surrounding areas. He added that no injuries or damages were reported.

Quake-monitoring site, Volcano Discovery, reported activity 20km west of Joburg. "We are receiving unverified early reports of ground shaking possibly caused by seismic activity in or near Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa September 24, 2024. "There are no details yet on the magnitude or depth of this possible quake. If confirmed, we can expect more accurate data to emerge in the next few minutes. The location, magnitude and time mentioned are indicative, based on our best-fit seismic model," the site reported.