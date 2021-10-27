Earthquake hits Boksburg on Gauteng’s East Rand

Rustenburg – An earthquake was registered in Boksburg on Gauteng’s East Rand on Wednesday, the Council of Geoscience confirmed. “The earthquake registered a preliminary 3.1 on the local magnitude scale as recorded by the South African Seismograph Network. The epicentre was located in the eastern suburbs of Johannesburg. The public is encouraged to record their experience using the available online questionnaire,” spokesperson Mahlatse Mononela said in a statement.

Statement on the seismic event that occurred in the East Rand area this morning. pic.twitter.com/NEq9TZ1ZHd — CGS (@CGS_RSA) October 27, 2021 The earthquake was registered at 11am. According to media reports, the last earthquake in the Boksburg area was recorded in July this year, with a magnitude of 3.5. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the earthquake occurred 20km east of Johannesburg and was 10km deep.