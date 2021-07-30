Earthquake leaves Gauteng residents shaken

Johannesburg - Many people in some parts of Gauteng were just waking on Friday morning when the earth moved under them – literally. Was that a tremor, did anyone else feel that, what the heck was that, asked some Twitter users.

Mahlatse Mononela, the spokesperson for the Council for GeoScience, said it was not a tremor but an earthquake. “We can confirm that there was an earthquake at around 6.32am in Boksburg in the east of Johannesburg. “Preliminary data indicates that the earthquake measured 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale. At this point, it does seems like the earthquake occurred in a mining area. However, more details of the exact location are being gathered,” she said.

Some people saw the funny side of things. One said the tremor was was probably South Africans stomping their feet in celebration of Tatjana Schoeman winning gold at the Olympics. Another said some people in Joburg were just looking for an excuse not to go to work and were going to blame not showing up on the tremor. In June this year, people living in parts of KwaZulu-Natal reported feeling a tremor one morning.