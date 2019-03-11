Photo: Screenshot/Twitter.

Edenvale - The Gauteng Department of Education has taken disciplinary action against an Edenvale High School pupil after a fight left her schoolmate with jaw injuries. On Monday, a video was shared showing a Grade 9 pupil attacking her fellow schoolmate during break time.

It is unclear what sparked the attack but the department said one of the pupils sustained minor jaw injuries during the altercation.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed that the perpetrator was placed on precautionary suspension "with immediate effect"

"This pending the disciplinary hearing in due course. Both parents of the implicated pupils were notified of the disciplinary processes.

"Psycho social support has already been provided to the victim, who unfortunately sustained minor jaw injuries. This support will also be extended to the perpetrator," Mabona said.

This incident comes as five Crystal Park High School pupils were placed on suspension after they were recorded viciously beating a fellow schoolmate.

The video, widely shared on social media, sparked outrage and led to Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visiting the school.

The pupils have since appeared in court over the assault incident.