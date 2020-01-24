File picture: Pexels

Johannesburg - Jewel City, the lifestyle precinct making waves in Maboneng district, has launched the first Curro DigiEd school in the Johannesburg's inner city. Curro DigiEd is an e-learning concept aimed at preparing students for the fourth industrial revolution. It focuses on the development of 21st century skills, through a project-based learning programme that highlights Science, Mathematics and Technology.

“Our aim is to provide inner- city learners with the kind of education that will equip them with the necessary skills to compete and succeed in the workplace of the future. The world is becoming increasingly dependent on innovation and technology, and our youth must be given the tools with which to carry that innovation forward into future generations,” said Curro spokesperson and executive head, Yonela Hoza.

Lessons are conducted online in virtual classrooms. Teachers and tutors provide learners with one-on-one lessons and give all the support that is needed in real time.

One of the many things that make the Curro DigiEd school different is longer school hours and a no-homework policy.