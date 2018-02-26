Angie Motshekga said the policy also articulates the departments intention to improve the employee and wellness programmes for educators and officials. Picture: Oupa Mokoena

Johannesburg - The Department of Basic Education has implemented a policy to help fight challenges brought by sexually transmitted diseases in schools including HIV and AIDS, the department said on Monday.

The department said Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) and the provision of Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) services are some of the key levers in the policy which are also recognised globally as key strategies to prevent new HIV infection amongst the youth.

"CSE is intended to offer young people with the knowledge, skills and efficacy to make informed decisions about their sexuality and lifestyles and has been identified as a game changer to accelerating HIV prevention in South Africa," Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said in a statement.

The department plans to host provincial workshops with key stakeholders to explore feasible ways in which the provisions of the policy services can best be rendered to learners, educators and support staff within the school setting.

Motshekga said the policy also articulates the departments intention to improve the employee and wellness programmes for educators and officials.

“We encourage all educators, learners, officials and key stakeholders to familiarise themselves with the various components of the DBE HIV and TB Policy as that will enable them to effectively support its implementation on the ground," she said.

"We further urge parents and the community to partake in parental and community dialogues in their respective locations and to continue engaging in crucial conversations with their children on sexual and reproductive health."

