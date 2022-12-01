EFF blocks N1 North in protest over Janusz Walus parole, wants court ruling reversed

Johannesburg – Thousands of Gauteng drivers were stuck in gridlocked traffic Thursday morning as members of the EFF took to the N1 to protest the release of Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Waluś. They were demanding the decision to release the Polish murderer be reversed.

Walus was set to be released from the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria on Thursday after the Constitutional Court ordered his release a fortnight ago. Walus was stabbed by an inmate in prison this week, but Correctional Services said he was in a stable condition. 🚨Justice For Chris Hani 🚨



The judgement to release a racist murderer must be rescinded. We make no apology about that.#NoParoleForJanuszWalus #EFFShutdown #JusticeForChrisHani pic.twitter.com/tr1IQ3KxhS — EFF Gauteng (@EFFGautengProv) December 1, 2022

🚨It’s Stand Still🚨

Both ways closed. We will not allow the Courts to be used to undermine the gains of the struggle and reward the unrepentant oppressor.

“Nithi asxole kanjani amabhulu abulala u Chris Hani#JanuszWalus #EFFShutdownN1 #JusticeForChrisHani #DownWithZondo pic.twitter.com/n9rIE1zGAv — EFF Gauteng (@EFFGautengProv) December 1, 2022 ⚠️ Traffic Advisory ⚠️



N1 North in Midrand is closed off btw New Rd & Olifantsfontein Rd due to protest. #JMPD officers dispatched. Traffic is heavy from the Buccleuch I/C.Traffic is being diverted off Allandale & New Rd. Motorists are urged to use alternative routes #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/FPXbgKOxZg — Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) December 1, 2022 EFF protesters had taken to the N1 before, marching to the Office of the Chief Justice in Midrand.

Thousands of motorists were seen in traffic between Midrand and Woodmead, as the protesters shut the highway down. The protesters carried posters reading: “Our taxes must not be used to provide security for a racist murderer.” Another poster read: “No to wrong and irrational decisions taken in the name of fake reconciliation.”

They blocked the N1 North between New Road and Olifantsfontein Road for several hours. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the N1 highway was reopened just after 12pm. “The N1 North freeway in Midrand has been reopened for traffic to flow, following an earlier closure due to members of the EFF protesting against the parole and release of Janusz Waluś

“The protesting crowds dispersed and marched to the Office of the Chief Justice. “Officers are present and they will continue to monitor the protesters and act upon any further disturbances and disruptions,” he said. No arrests were made, he said.