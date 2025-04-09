EFF challenges budget framework in High Court, denies ANC coalition talks

The EFF has denied claims that they were in talks with the ANC before filing court papers to challenge the adoption of the 2025 fiscal framework and revenue proposals, especially the VAT hike. The party filed its papers in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday, seeking to have the framework declared invalid and unconstitutional following the passing of the budget last week.

The organisations’ court papers were filed hours after the ANC announced that they were still in talks with its coalition partner the DA over their quarrel on whether the two parties should maintain their arrangement in the Government of National Unity (GNU). This follows the DA’s lodging of its own court papers last week challenging its own ally on the passing of the budget - the DA voted against the ANC in the National Assembly. The EFF's court application argues that the National Assembly's adoption of the 2025 fiscal framework and revenue proposals was unlawful and unconstitutional.

The party claims that the Standing Committee on Finance failed to follow the Money Bills Amendment Procedure and Related Matters Act, which requires a clear statement accepting or amending the fiscal framework before a report can be adopted. The filing of the papers this week comes as sources within the party claim the red berets had been in talks with the ANC and were awaiting the outcome of the ANC’s decision on whether to keep the DA in the GNU. However, EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said the party had filed the court papers after assessing its options.

"We are not in talks with the ANC about the GNU and have not been at any stage," Thambo said. He said that the party’s focus has been on producing a pro-poor and jobs-oriented budget in all its interactions with all political parties. “We filed our papers after assessing whether it would be appropriate to pursue the case on our own or intervene on the case that is already before the Western Cape High Court (the DA case), and assessing prospects of success.

“Anything other than that is gossip in an attempt to distract from the VAT hikes which will harm the poor on 1 May 2025 and is a deflection from the cowardice of the ANC in the face of a GNU that is falling apart!” Thambo said. During the passing of the Budget last week, the EFF voted with the DA and the Freedom Front Plus against the ANC. A day after the Budget passed, the party wrote a letter to the speaker of the National Assembly Thoko Didiza.

"The fiscal framework is not just a routine budget document—it is the foundation upon which all other financial legislation for the year is built, including the Division of Revenue Bill and the Appropriations Bill. "If the Fiscal Framework is adopted through an unlawful process, then all related legislation falls into legal uncertainty,” the EFF stated in the letter. ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri did not respond to requests for comment.