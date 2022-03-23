EFF prepares to join government in fight over R50m Cuban donation

Pretoria – The EFF on Wednesday said it was consulting its legal team to finalise an application to support the government after the North Gauteng High Court granted Afriforum an interdict stopping the payment of the R50 million donation to Cuba. EFF leader Julius Malema said the court prematurely succumbed to baseless and misinformed arguments by granting AfriForum the interdict.

Story continues below Advertisment

“(The) EFF will therefore join the opposition of the final review in the matter relating the R50m donation to Cuba. “We have accordingly instructed our legal team to finalise an application speedily,’’ he said. Malema said Cuba made a global impact in spreading humanitarian and practical support for nations who have been deliberately underdeveloped and conquered by the West.

“It is Cuba that sent doctors’ aid all across the world whilst being under the massive pressure of sanctions and trade for all it's social economic policies. “We must appreciate the relations built with Cuba which are undoubtedly ties of blood. “There is no amount of money that can account for the sacrifices the Cubans made towards our freedom.

Story continues below Advertisment

“We must never betray what this great nation has done by allowing racists who have no concern about African life in SA to tell us that relations with our brothers and sisters in revolution, amount to wasteful expenditure,’’ Malema said in a statement. AfriForum wants the court to declare the R50m donation unlawful and/or unconstitutional and the decision to be set aside. Judge Neukircher directed AfriForum to institute its review proceedings and serve papers on Dirco, International Relations and Co-operation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor, her deputy Alvin Botes, the African Renaissance and International Co-operation Fund (ARF), National Treasury, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and President Cyril Ramaphosa within 20 days of her order.

Story continues below Advertisment

Pandor said the department was studying the judgment. ”It is an interim order. “There will be a return to court in 20 days’ time,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisment

“And we want to make it clear that the ARF does not provide money to any beneficiary. “We provide humanitarian aid, be it food, medical supplies, or other forms of support, no money is provided and the funds lie within the budget of the Department of International Relations and Co-operation and no other department. “Nevertheless, we are preparing to return to court,” Pandor said.