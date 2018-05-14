JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura should have been sentenced to prison over the Life Esidimeni tragedy, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) provincial leader Mandisa Mashego said on Tuesday.

"The Premier should have resigned a long time ago and actually be in jail...we shouldn't be sitting here debating this [Democratic Alliance] DA motion," she said.

More than 140 psychiatric patients died after being transferred from Life Esidimeni to unlicensed non-governmental organisations (NGOs) across the Gauteng province, drawing widespread outcry from the public and opposition parties. The botched transfers to NGOs between 2015 and 2016 resulted in patients dying of hunger, cold, dehydration and general lack of care.

On Tuesday, Mashego chronicled alleged failures by the provincial government under Makhura, which she said was more reasons Makhura should go.

"You spent R1 billion on renting office space in the 2015/2016 financial year instead of getting [your] own offices. Your human settlements department promised to build 600,000 houses, you have built not more than 100,000," said Mashego.

"The Gauteng broadband project is a R1 billion scam...your department of health is the worst disaster in history...we support the motion, Makhura, just go."

African News Agency/ANA