Johannesburg - Gauteng EFF member of the legislature Patrick Sindane has been suspended for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.





The party made the announcement this morning. The alleged incident is believed to have happened on Saturday after the pair got into a heated argument after the funeral of an EFF member in Orlando, Soweto.





Though Sindane admitted to the assault on Twitter over the weekend, his girlfriend has denied it and has not opened a criminal case against him.





This though has not stopped the party from placing him on suspension and instituting disciplinary action against him.









EFF Gauteng acting chairperson Mandisa Mashego said the party has committed itself to fighting sexism and the abuse of women. “If the EFF is to put up a convincing fight against patriarchy, cultural male chauvinism and general violence and abuse against women and children, it’s efforts and programmes must not be compromised not least of all by its public representatives and any member of the EFF,” Mashego said.





She said the party would not allow it’s members - no matter their seniority - to “undermine the organisation’s ethos, moral value systems and central struggles towards the total emancipation of all our people, especially women”.



