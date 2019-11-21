The EFF has indicated that it will field its own candidate for the mayorship of Johannesburg instead of backing the DA or the ANC for the city highest post.
This comes as current mayor Herman Mashaba is planning to step down, a decision he took last month following the election of Helen Zille as the DA’s chairperson of the federal council.
Mashaba, who enjoyed close ties with the EFF, also terminated his membership of the DA, saying it no longer represented the country’s future.
Addressing the media on the EFF’s state of readiness for its upcoming national conference at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, party leader Julius Malema said the EFF felt it was time it also took control of the city instead of being kingmakers.
Malema said the party was not yet in talks with either the ANC or the DA over the filling of the post, adding that the two parties were also fielding their own candidates without consulting it.