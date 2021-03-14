EFF to help Ntumba family sue for 'senseless’ killing

Cape Town - EFF leader Julius Malema has promised the family of Mthokozisi Ntumba that his party will help them ensure that the government pays for the death of the 35-year-old, who was allegedly shot dead by police in Braamfotein last week.

Ntumba was returning from a doctor’s visit when he was caught in the crossfire as police tried to quell a protest at Wits University last Wednesday.

“They are not coping. This came as a shock to them, in the same way it came as a shock to all of us,” Malema said to supporters gathered outside the family’s Kempton Park home on Sunday.

“We are here to say to them they are not alone, we are with them. We are here to say to them their child did not commit any crime. The only crime he committed is of being black, Because when you are black and you are a suspect your life is always taken away without consequences,” Malema said.

He accused the police of orchestrating a cover-up as no arrests have been made yet.