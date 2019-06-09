File picture

JOHANNESBURG - Eight City of Johannesburg employees have been dismissed after being found guilty of manipulating a bid evaluation process and further authorising additional unjustified payments to a service provider, the city said on Sunday. "Their dismissal follows a lengthy disciplinary process which revealed that the R54 million budget to fund a 2016 event, COP17, which is a world wildlife conference that seeks to combat illegal trade in animals and fauna, had resulted in actual spend of close to R66 million," mayoral committee member for economic development Leah Knott said.

It was found that various unjustified and unauthorised additional payments were made to the service provider above and beyond the R54 million, she said.

The employees involved in the deliberate manipulation of the bid evaluation process and the illegal payments were based in the departments of economic development, group legal, finance, and environment and infrastructure services.

"The current multiparty administration in the city has zero tolerance of corruption and the abuse of ratepayer’s money. The city will continue to act against corruption and continue to dismiss employees who violate the trust and responsibility bestowed upon them to uphold good governance and serve residents with honesty and dedication," Knott said.