JOHANNESBURG - Eight alleged cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers were arrested, another one died and two were injured on Friday, after Gauteng police foiled an attempt to rob a cash van in Evaton Mall in the Vaal. Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said after an intelligence-driven operation a multi-disciplinary team comprising of various law enforcement agencies including members from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department, spotted five vehicles with false registration number plates after they observed various areas.

"A chase ensued between the suspects and the multi-disciplinary team which led to a shootout. As a result, eight suspects were arrested, one male suspect died after one of the vehicles caught fire after crashing into a house in Sebokeng. Two suspects were taken to hospital under police guard," Muridili said.

Gauteng police foiled an attempt to rob a cash van in Evaton Mall in the Vaal. Firearm rifles were found on the suspects. PHOTO: Supplied/SAPS

"Incriminating evidence such as two rifles R5’s and three magazines were recovered by the team as well as five vehicles; BMW X1, Volkswagen Kombi, Volkswagen Polo Vivo, Fiat bakkie, Tata India and the burned-out Audi S5."

Muridili said police were still looking for five suspects.

National police commissioner, General Khehla John Sitole, hailed the members involved.

"I am pleased that members continue to thwart these heinous crimes and to bring perpetrators to book. We are indeed making great strides in stabilising the CIT related crimes," said Sitole.