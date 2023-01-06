Ekurhuleni boy, aged five, killed after attempting to launch himself onto moving truck

Pretoria - A five-year-old boy died in Etwatwa, Ekurhuleni, after he tried to launch himself onto the rear-end of a moving truck’s loading bed, and fell. Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD), Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the minor was declared dead on the scene.

“On Wednesday 4 January 2023, at about 17:24 in the afternoon, on the corner of Darter Street and Drongo Street in Etwatwa, a five-year-old African male succumbed to his injuries after he was knocked down by a truck,” Thepa said. “The white Toyota truck was travelling north on Darter Street and made a right turn onto Drango Street, when the minor tried to climb on the rear loading bed of the moving Toyota truck. It is at that moment the young boy lost his footing and fell underneath the truck. “The minor unfortunately succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on the scene. The remains of the child were transported to Springs mortuary,” she said.

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department has appealed to parents to closely monitor children. “EMPD pleads with all community members to be vigilant about children playing on the streets, as it may help prevent such unfortunate accidents,” said Thepa. Last year, five children were killed and others injured when a truck crashed through a school fence in Potchefstroom in North West province.

The North West Department of Community Safety and Transport Management said five children between the ages of 5 and 13 died after a truck hit them. “This happened on the N12, a few kilometres outside of Potchefstroom. Six more learners are injured and were rushed to the hospital. “It is alleged that the truck driver lost control, drove towards the learners as they were standing by the school gate and hit them,” departmental spokesperson Boitshoko Moremi said.

