Ekurhuleni consultants allegedly threatened to cut residents’ services before extorting money from them

Johannesburg - Two men contracted to the Ekurhuleni Municipality are behind bars for alleged extortion. The pair have allegedly been extorting money from residents who owe the municipality, threatening to cut their services if they don’t cough up. Allegations are that they would demand R1 000 for a house and R2 000 for a company. According to Ekurhuleni Metro Police spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng, they arrested the two men aged, 24 and 32, on Monday at a factory that owes the municipality thousands of rand. The Ekurhuleni Metro Police’s Compliance-Loss Control and Investigation Unit made the arrest. The men were caught counting the money they had allegedly extorted from the factory, Mokheseng said.

He said “as private consultants, (the men) are supposed to serve warning letters (instructed by the city), of terminating services to people behind with payments, not to blackmail and solicit bribes from them”.

“Preliminary investigations by the EMPD, working together with the city’s Energy Department, revealed that the men have been soliciting bribes from unsuspecting residents of the city for some time now.

“Residents who are coerced into bribing any official or anyone working on behalf of the city must report such on the Anti-fraud Hotline, 0800 102 201.”

In another matter, the Hawks arrested a 52-year-old technician from the Maquassi Hills Municipality on Thursday for allegedly trying to defraud a resident by promising to make his R1 million debt disappear.

According to Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso, the man is alleged to have approached a client whose municipal account was R1 million in arrears and offered to cancel the debt in exchange for R112 000.

However, the man went straight to the Hawks to report the matter.

“The suspect was arrested during an operation after he was found in possession of the R112 000 which was paid to him by the client,” Rikhotso said.

He was charged with fraud and was expected to appear before the Wolmaranstad Magistrate's Court

IOL