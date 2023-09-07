Ekurhuleni cops shut down sausage and boerewors processing business amid ‘toxic odour’

An illegal meat processing business, which was operating in contravention of multiple City of Ekurhuleni municipal by-laws and environmental health laws, was closed down by the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD). EMPD spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa, said officers responded to an anonymous complaint at a plot on Rooikat Street in the Petit area. The complaint flagged air pollution, unsound food production and the keeping of livestock.

“Upon arrival, officers found a severe lack of proper hygiene practices, slaughtered animal intestines stored in a dug-up hole that resulted in a toxic odour outbreak, as well as no certification of acceptance, trading permit, and proper zoning to conduct such business on the premises,” said Thepa. Ekurhuleni Metro Police raided a plot where sausage and boerewors were being produced amid severely unhygienic practices. Photo: EMPD Thepa said that when the officers investigated they found that the business produced pork sausages and boerewors products, in contravention of multiple municipal by-laws and environmental health laws. “EMPD officers immediately shut down operations of the business, and activated the environmental health department for legal proceedings against the business owner and issued a summons,” said Thepa.

The EMPD has encourages business owners to get into contact with relevant departments, such as the Economic Development Department and Environmental Health Department, to seek assistance on compliance in operating their businesses above board in Ekurhuleni. In February, members of the EMPD confiscated batches of expired Woolworths-branded meat, vegetables and other perishable food products from a butchery along Cloverdene Road in Benoni. At the time, Thepa said meat worth almost R50,000 was seized and disposed of.

"On February 2, at 4pm, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officers, in conjunction with environmental health officials, confiscated and disposed of expired goods worth R48,000," Thepa said at the time. "The City of Ekurhuleni officials, on a mission to inspect and attend to those who contravene municipal by-laws, visited Butcher Chesa Nyama's business place on Cloverdene Road. "On closer inspection in one of the butcheries, health inspectors noticed that 90 percent of stock was outdated. Especially poultry and other perishables were unsound for human consumption and health."