Ekurhuleni fake doctor arrested with his ’patients’

Johannesburg – An Ekurhuleni man who was allegedly masquerading as a doctor and selling medical certificates was arrested together with his “patient” and the man who referred the patient to him. Reuben Arlinda Magagula, Linda Ntsele and Evidence Mnisi were all arrested in Tsakane last week. Magagula was charged with fraud as well as contravention of Section 39(1)(a) of the Health Professions Act, (Act 56 of 1974), for issuing medical certificates as a Medical Practitioner whilst not being registered as such with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

Mnisi and Ntsele were charged with fraud. According to HPCSA’s Eric Mphaphuli, Magagula was operating as Dr D Modiba and selling medical certificates for R300 to those approaching him. Mphaphuli said Magagula did not have an office or a specific place he operated from.

“People would call him and he would arrange to meet them on the streets.” There, Mphaphuli said, he would issue the certificate and get paid. His arrest stems from a sick note he gave to Ntsele.

Mphaphuli said Ntsele needed a medical certificate and was then referred to Magagula by his colleague Mnisi. Ntsele allegedly bought the medical certificate for R300 and submitted it to his employer. According to Mphaphuli, usually when employees submit sick notes, employers check with the HPCSA if the note is authentic and the doctor is registered.

Mphaphuli said they checked their records and found that a Dr D Modiba did not exist. Together with the Inspectorate Office, Ekurhuleni East Crime Intelligence Unit and the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department conducted an operation, where Magagula, Ntsele and Mnisi were arrested. The HPCSA says bogus practitioners must refrain from masquerading as healthcare practitioners as this has dire consequences for the public.