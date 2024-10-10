Ekurhuleni mayor leads anti-crime blitz in Kempton Park

Crime in Ekurhuleni has been significantly increasing as of 2024, with notable rises in violent crimes, including a 13.6% increase in murder and an 11% rise in sexual offences. Truck hijackings have surged by 36.8%, particularly in hotspots such as Tembisa and Kempton Park, EWN reported.

Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza held a multi-disciplinary anti-crime operation in Kempton Park on Monday, accompanied by the City’s MMC for Development and Real Estate, Nomadlozi Nkosi. Xhakaza and his team visited the busy streets of Kempton Park's central business district (CBD) to deliver on the mayor’s commitment to reclaim the city centres and neighbourhoods. He emphasised that the ongoing anti-crime program included checks for compliance with business and environmental safety regulations.

During this initiative, several arrests were made for illegal immigration, and a few businesses, along with a primary school, were closed due to violations of local laws. Notably, some businesses involved in illegal liquor manufacturing were also identified. “The school was closed because it didn't have the appropriate papers giving it permission to run the school there. Secondly, a long list of environmental infringements were discovered,” Xhakaza said.

He said that the principal was found to not possess an appropriate work permit as an immigrant in the country. Other businesses were also closed down with a directive to acquire the necessary business operating licenses, which they did not possess. The illegal activities clean-up programme will continue across different areas of Ekurhuleni.