Ekurhuleni mayor urges officers to protect citizens after deadly Vosloorus township shooting

Durban - Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina is calling on his Metro police officers to protect the citizens of the country during the Covid-19 outbreak as this is not a period for defiance but one to unite. His call comes after a 34-year-old Ekurhuleni Metro police officer and a 45-year-old security officer were on Sunday arrested for allegedly killing 41-year-old Sibusiso Amos of Vosloorus township. Amos was allegedly killed when Metro officers tried to arrest people who were found drinking in a local tavern, thus violating the lockdown rules. It is alleged that Amos and some community members attacked the officers and in retaliation, the police discharged rubber bullets. It is further alleged that Amos was followed up to the veranda of his home where he was fatally shot. In response to the incident, Masina pleaded with residents of Ekurhuleni to remain calm following the fatal shooting, assuring everyone that they will not rest until all the facts surrounding this incident are brought to light.

“To our law enforcement officers, we call upon you to uphold your oath to protect and serve the people of Ekurhuleni. This is not a period for defiance but rather a moment that calls for unity of purpose. We must all work together to combat this pandemic and adhere to the regulations on the nation-wide lockdown as declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa,” Masina pleaded.

He added that visuals of excessive use of force allegedly being applied against residents of townships across the country are a cause for concern.

“We call upon the relevant authorities to ensure that the enforcement of the nation-wide lockdown is applied equally across all communities, rich and poor, black and white,” he added.

Masina said that he will soon be visiting the family of the deceased as well as the children who were injured in the incident. In terms of the metro’s internal human resource policies, the officer involved in the shooting will be subjected to disciplinary procedures.

Political Bureau