Ekurhuleni metro cops arrest three for being in possession of explosives
PRETORIA - Ekurhuleni metro police on Friday arrested three people for possession of explosives in the Villa Liza area, said member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for community safety Frans Mmoko.
The two men and a woman were caught during a crime prevention operation in the area.
“We were busy following up on a lead on the continuous break-ins and theft at taverns and bottle stores in the area when we made this discovery,” said Mmoko.
“We found different types of explosives and we have roped in the bombs squad so that they can do a thorough investigation and to determine the different types of explosives we discovered.”
Preliminary investigations by the metro police linked the explosives to ATM bombings.
Mmoko has warned that while South Africa is under strict lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department remained hard at work to fight lawlessness of all sorts.
“We know that criminals do not have a holiday and I want to warn them that neither do we, and we are right on their trail,” he warned.
The three are expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court soon.
African News Agency (ANA)