Ekurhuleni metro cops arrest three for being in possession of explosives

PRETORIA - Ekurhuleni metro police on Friday arrested three people for possession of explosives in the Villa Liza area, said member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for community safety Frans Mmoko.

The two men and a woman were caught during a crime prevention operation in the area.

“We were busy following up on a lead on the continuous break-ins and theft at taverns and bottle stores in the area when we made this discovery,” said Mmoko.

“We found different types of explosives and we have roped in the bombs squad so that they can do a thorough investigation and to determine the different types of explosives we discovered.”

Preliminary investigations by the metro police linked the explosives to ATM bombings.