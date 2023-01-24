Ekurhuleni metro cops seize informal traders’ merchandise worth R4 000

Pretoria - The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) has seized various goods worth R4 000 from informal traders during a by-law enforcement operation around Putfontein. EMPD spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the hawkers were obstructing pavements.

“On Monday, January 23, 2023 at 12.45pm the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department’s Bronberg precinct officers conducted a by-laws enforcement operation around the Putfontein area and law breakers were attended to. “During the operation, officers came across an illegal trader at the corner of Putfontein and Harry Gwala, displaying her goods on the sidewalk, denying pedestrians’ access. The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department has seized various goods, including clothes and food worth R4 000 from informal traders around Putfontein. Picture: EMPD The 23-year-old woman was issued with a R500 written notice, “for obstructing the movement of pedestrians on a sidewalk,” Thepa said.

Thepa said the young woman was previously warned about her business. "As the operation continued, the officers came across another hawker, occupying a sidewalk at the corner of Clover and Putfontein, who was also in contravention of the municipal by-laws and two more written notices of non-compliance were issued. "The EMPD officers impounded few goods from offenders for safekeeping, such as clothing, shoes and perishables, to the estimated value of R4 000. Claimants can visit our EMPD precinct, situated at the Rooikat Street Bronberg area, during office hours," she said.

In December, the Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said while the City of Johannesburg encourages the freedom to engage in informal trading, the business initiatives have to be done in compliance with the provisions of the informal trading by-laws and any other applicable laws. Speaking to IOL after pictures of metro police officers confiscating vendors' goods in Joburg were shared online, JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the City Council sets apart and demarcates stands or areas of informal trading on any public road, the ownership or management of which is vested in the Council, or on any other property in the occupation and under the control of the Council. "Any person who intends to carry on a business as an informal trader may apply to the Council in the prescribed manner for a lease or allocation of a stand.

