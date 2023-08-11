Ekurhuleni money-lender arrested for slapping, robbing R200 from a client who had settled his debt

Police in Ekurhuleni have arrested a 27-year-old money-lender after he allegedly assaulted and robbed one of his clients who had previously borrowed R500, and paid it back. Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the assault and robbery happened in a shop when the two met.

“On Wednesday, August 9, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s Bronberg precinct officers apprehended a 27-year-old male suspect for common robbery and assault at the Daveyton area,” said Thepa. “While officers were busy with their day-to-day duties, they received information through the grapevine, about a wanted suspect. The wrongdoer facing charges of common robbery and assault, was located, and cornered at his place, on Khakhu Street. “The complainant who opened both cases, alleges that he owed the suspect an amount of R500, which he has already paid off,” she said.

A 27-year-old man will appear in court after he allegedly attacked a man who previously borrowed money, R500, from him. File Picture: Karen Sandison/ANA On a later date, Thepa said the 27-year-old alleged offender met the complainant at a local store “and pretended as if the money owed is still outstanding”. “The surprised and shocked victim was slapped on the face and further assaulted, plus his pockets were emptied by the taking of his R200, while lying helplessly on the ground. “The handcuffed suspect was marched to the Daveyton police station and will soon appear before the Daveyton Magistrate’s Court,” said Thepa.

Last month, the EMPD arrested a Daveyton landlord after he allegedly assaulted his tenant for not paying rent. At the time, Thepa said the 48-year-old landlord was found in Daveyton. “The officers received information about the location of a suspect sought for arrest, following a charge of common assault that was levied against the suspect. The information was followed up, and the suspect was positioned on Kwena Street in Daveyton.