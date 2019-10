Ekurhuleni nanny accused of strangling toddler charged with murder









Picture: kat wilcox/Pexels Ekurhuleni - An Ekurhuleni family has been left reeling following the arrest of a nanny in connection with the death of their 20-month-old child last week.

The shocking incident happened on Friday October 18, in Daveyton.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters explained that the mother, 28, left the child in woman's care when she left for work.





".On her return, using her duplicate key to open the door to the house, as there was no response to her knocks, the mother allegedly found the child-minder complaining of stomach cramps.





"The child-minder claimed that three men had come in and forced her to drink poison and also poisoned the child," Peters said.





Paramedics were then called to the scene and upon arrival, certified the toddler dead. The nanny was then taken to hospital for further medical treatment.





According to Timeslive, the nanny had been taking care of the child, Langelihle, since he was two months old.





His distraught mother, Lerato Mnguni told the site that she and her aunt had returned from work and after struggling to gain access to the house, eventually found the nanny in her bedroom, praying with her top off.





There was white substance around her and she reportedly had small cuts and had defecated on herself.





According to the site, the nanny initially claimed intruders had broken into the house and stolen the baby but when the aunt went to the storeroom to locate a bathtub to bathe the nanny to take her to hospital, the gruesome discovery of the baby's body was made.





A post-mortem revealed that the toddler had allegedly been strangled.





Police arrested the 51-year old woman after linking her to the child's death and she has since appeared in the Benoni Magistrates' Court on Monday, where she faces a murder charge.





The case was remanded to the 28 October 2019.





Langelihle will be buried on Thursday.





IOL