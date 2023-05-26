Pretoria – Rand Water has warned City of Ekurhuleni residents of planned water shutdown in several areas over the weekend. Rand Water said the outage would begin at 6pm on Friday and would conclude at 5am on Monday, 29 May.

All affected areas will be supplied with water tankers that will be placed at nearby landmarks. The utility said the shutdown was necessary to carry out carry out maintenance “Planned maintenance is necessary to ensure continuous future provision of water to our customers. We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by the maintenance project,” said Rand Water spokesperson, Justice Mohale.

Mohale urged consumers to continue using water sparingly. Meanwhile, City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said there would be two metered filling points for industries in Springs and Brakpan where companies can fill their own tankers. “These designated locations will enable companies to utilise their own tankers to replenish their water supply. This additional provision aims to support the continuity of essential services during the maintenance period,” he said.

He also advised industrial customers, hospitals, clinics, retirement homes and schools to fill up their internal storage tanks and practise water-saving measures until the system has fully recovered. “By managing water resources responsibly, these institutions can contribute to a smoother recovery process for the entire community,” he said. The affected reservoirs will include Duduza, Nigel, Springs, KwaThema, and Brakpan.