File photo: Independent Media

Ekurhuleni - Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane on Tuesday said she was "delighted" by the hefty sentence handed to an Ekurhuleni serial rapist. The South Gauteng High Court sentenced Joseph Mahloma, 31, to 20 life sentences plus an additional 520 years after he was found guilty of 94 criminal charges, including 15 counts of kidnapping, several counts of the unlawful possession of a firearm, robbery with aggravating circumstances and rape.

Mahloma terrorised Tembisa between January and August 2014 when he raped 14 women in a period of six months.

Handing down sentencing, Judge Leicester Adams said Mahloma did not show any remorse for what he had done.

His sentences will run simultaneously, together with the other sentences he received.

Nkosi-Malobane in a statement welcomed the lengthy sentence handed, commending investigators for their hard work.

“I am delighted with the lengthy sentence imposed on Mahloma after terrorising and preying on innocent women. It is important that our criminal justice should continue to punish such people. This should serve as a deterrent to criminals that the Gauteng authorities will not hesitate to act harshly against those who abuse our women and children.

"I also would like to commend the diligent work conducted by our highly competent team of investigators in ensuring that they put a water-tight case against this callous criminal. Our thoughts, prayers are with the victims and survivors of these heinous crimes and hope that they will finally find closure,” said MEC Nkosi-Malobane.