Durban - A Vereeniging man was allegedly electrocuted to death when he ran over the cord of his lawnmower while tending to his garden. According to ER24's spokesperson, Russel Meiring, the incident took place on Monday morning. The man was believed to be in his 80s.

"ER24 paramedics were called to the scene, arriving at 8am, after members of the public had found the body in the garden.

"Medics assessed the patient and found that he had been dead for some time. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.

"It is understood that the man had been mowing the lawn when the lawnmower apparently cut the power cord."