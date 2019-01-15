Police load the body of a 71-year-old man who shot a woman before turning the gun on himself. Picture: SAPS

Pretoria - An elderly man shot a woman during an argument before turning the gun on himself on Tuesday morning at Mashimong section 5 in Temba, north of Tshwane. Police spokesperson Constable Herman Moremi said the 71-year-old man went to the house of the 49-year-old woman when neighbours suddenly started hearing noises.

"The woman ran out screaming for help. They (neighbours) heard several gunshots outside the house," Moremi said

He said police found the woman at the gate with several bullet wounds on the lower body. The man was found on the corner of the house with a bullet wound to the upper body.

"The man was certified dead on the scene and the woman was taken hospital in serious condition."

A firearm that was allegedly used was found next to the deceased.

Case of attempted murder and an inquest docket was opened for further investigation.

African News Agency/ANA