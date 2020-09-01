Eldorado Park police detective arrested in connection with Nathaniel Julies murder

Johannesburg - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has arrested a third police officer in connection with the death of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies. IPID spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the third police officer was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and has been charged with defeating the ends of justice and being in possession of prohibited ammunition. The third police suspect is a detective from the Eldorado Park Police Station, she said. “He is set to appear before the Protea Magistrates Court on Thursday the 3 September 2020,” said Cola. Cola said the IPID is still investigating the matter further, ahead of the police officer’s appearance in court on Thursday.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, two officers - Sergeant Simon Ndyalvane and Constable Caylene Whiteboy - appeared before courtroom 10 of the Protea Magistrate’s Court.

Ndyalvane and Whiteboy have been remanded in custody until September 10 and they face charges of murder, discharging of a firearm in a public place, being in possession of prohibited ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

They sported masks due to Covid-19 regulations and hoodies, with their faces considerably concealed to the media cameras.

The two police officers have been remanded in custody until their bail application on September 10 after one of the officers arrived at courtroom 10 without legal representation.

Nathaniel’s murder sparked angry protests in the Eldorado Park community, with calls for the leadership of the local police station to be removed.

Also on Monday, the National Prosecuting Authority said earlier on Monday that it will oppose bail.

Speaking outside court on Monday, NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the officers faced a Schedule 6 offence.

Therefore, she said, they would be opposing bail when they make their second appearance on September 10.

“The matter has been postponed and as the other accused has been given an opportunity to secure legal representation.

“They will remain in custody until their appearance and we will oppose bail,” she said.

Mjonondwane also said it was alleged that the officers were in possession of ammunition that was no longer allowed. She said the ammunition was banned after the murder of Andries Tatane.

Tatane was shot and killed allegedly by the police, during a protest for water in Ficksburg, Free State in 2011.

Nathaniel Julies was shot and killed last Wednesday night in Eldorado Park.

While there were allegations he was shot by mistake, residents claim it was a deliberate shooting of a young boy with Down Syndrome.

IOL