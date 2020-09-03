Eldorado Park police detective faces new charges in Nathaniel Julies murder

Johannesburg: An Eldorado Park police detective who was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies has appeared in the Proteas Magistrates Court. Sergeant Vorster Netshiongolo was the third officer arrested in connection with the death of Nathaniel, who died after being shot by a police officer. Two other police officers from the same station, Sergeant Simon Ndyalvane and Constable Caylene Whiteboy, appeared in the same court on Monday and have been charged with murder, discharging of a firearm in a public place, being in possession of prohibited ammunition and defeating the ends of justice. Netshiongolo has not been charged with murder. He has been charged with defeating the ends of justice and accessory after the fact (murder). The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has been tasked with investigating the police officers, who are accused of trying to “cover up” Nathaniel’s death.

The Down Syndrome teenager’s death sparked protests in the community of Eldorado Park, with the public calling for action to be taken against the implicated police officers.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said all three accused would appear in court next Thursday, September 10.

“The third accused appeared before court today, has been remanded in custody for legal

representation, accused will appear in Protea Magistrate Court on the 10 September 2020,” she said.

Cola explained the accessory after the fact (murder) as follows: “It means that the Sergeant unlawfully and intentionally after the murder of the child, assisted the accused cops to escape liability/evade justice.”

All three suspects have been remanded in custody until September 10. | IOL