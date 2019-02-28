View from the top of a Highway Gantry on the N3 near Southgate Mall. Picture: Timothy Bernard

Johannesburg - Tolling company Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) on Thursday accused the Automobile Association of South Africa of being disingenuous in blaming it for a 4.13 percent price increase for registered e-toll users in Gauteng province. It said the R10 rise to R276 per month in the monthly cap for registered e-toll users, in line with inflation, was a result of exchange rate adjustments as well as international and retail fuel price rises outside its control and that of the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral).

"Tolls fees allow for continuous revenue to be invested back into the road network," ETC said.

"To ensure that Gauteng remains the powerhouse of South Africa, this network needs to be kept in good condition at all times and new roads urgently need to be built."

It said the resistance to e-tolls by most Gauteng residents, who are backed by political parties, was impacting Sanral's ability to build further roads and would eventually dramatically impact mobility across the province.

African News Agency (ANA)