Johannesburg - The South African National Parks (SANParks) on Wednesday said an elephant, giraffe and a vulture were electrocuted after an Eskom power line collapsed inside the Kruger National Park (KNP). A statement issued by the KNP Communications and Marketing Department said the animals were electrocuted after a power line collapsed on Tuesday night at the Shingwedzi section, in the north part of the game reserve.

"The section ranger was notified on Wednesday morning 8 May 2019 and immediately notified Eskom who have dispatched a team to attend to the scene," said the statement.

"Power has been switched off to enable rangers to remove tusks for safe-keeping and the generator will supply power to the camp until the area has been attended to by both SANParks and Eskom technicians.

"An investigation will be established to find the cause of the collapse and an update will be issued in due course."

Voting in the area has not been affected, KNP said.

