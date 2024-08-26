Elevate HER: Industrious, independent, a mother, Judith ensures her family survives

Judith Mpofu, 44, has dreamt of starting a business to sustain her family.
Even though her partner abandoned her and her children, she still has a desire to follow her passion and raise her family.
Mpofu went to Johannesburg hoping to find a way for her family to survive, for the conditions in Zimbabwe were not in her favour.
While looking after her children, she spent hours working in a kitchen, from 2015 until 2022. The job barely sustained her family.
As a side hustle, she would babysit other people's children along with hers. But the job wasn't constant, hence she'd take advantage whenever the opportunity arose.
Mpofu never had much time to herself. She would sleep at late hours around 12pm and wake up at 5am to prepare and take the children to school.
While working these gruelling jobs, she managed to save as much money as possible to start her own business and gain enough experience in baking.
She started her business in March 2023; a small business selling chips, sweets, magwinya (fat cakes), coffee and other light snacks.
The money she makes from her small business goes to rent, food, ingredients to bake, school fees, clothes and other necessities. On any day she earns R500, but on a good day she earns R600 and she works six days a week.
“When I have sold all I can, I would have to restock and I’d spend R400 and only be left with R200 for other uses.
“I would wake up at 1.30am to bake the fat cakes and prepare for the day. I would leave the house at 5.30am and arrive at 6.10am,” she says with tears in her eyes.
“When I arrive to do my business, I face the challenges of being chased by Metro police and I would have to relocate with all my belongings. It is unbearable sometimes.”
She says they take away all her merchandise and she will have to restock on all the goods she has lost.
Mpofu has settled near a student accommodation construction, but she worries that when the construction is completed in December, she will have to move to another location.
She recalls the reason for starting her own business. ”I never liked working for another individual, I had a terrible experience with my boss and her wife in my previous babysitting hustle.”
She hopes that she is able to receive an opportunity, sponsorship or funding to elevate her business in baking fat cakes, deserts, coffee and other treats, so that other people may enjoy her hard work.
“My advice to young ladies, do not trust other people to do the work for you, wake up early, have a plan and do it by yourself, if you place your faith in others, it won't work out,” she said.
“God gave us our hands, mind and soul, so wake up and use them. That’s what drives me, the fact I did it with my own hands makes me proud, so you can do the same.”
IOL has embarked on a campaign called Elevate Her to highlight the plight of homeless women of South Africa.
IOL