Embattled Far East Rand Hospital CEO fired a year into top job

Johannesburg – The Gauteng Department of Health has fired the embattled chief executive of the Far East Rand Hospital Dr Zacharia Mathaba – only a year into his top job.

The department’s spokesperson Kwara Kekana did not divulge reasons behind the dismissal but allegations of corruption have dogged Mathaba for a while now, and on Thursday members of the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (NUPSAW) protested at the hospital, calling for his suspension.

NUPSAW said the appointment of Mathaba was meant to inspire confidence and encourage effective and honest management. However, as soon as he arrived, he further entrenched the culture of corruption and victimised whistleblowers, the union said.

“In less than six months NUPSAW members have reported him to the Public Service Commission for issues such as irregular procurement practices, corrupt recruitment practices and continuous and deliberate violation of Covid-19 regulation,“ the union said.

In August, The Star reported there were allegations that Mathaba approved the tender of a company that had inflated its price by 190%.