Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has moved to assure the public that there have been no cases of the coronavirus detected in the country.
Mkhize also announced that the emergency operation centre has been officially opened and is staffed with individuals who will work specifically on monitoring the coronavirus.
"To date, there is no confirmed case of the coronavirus in South Africa. If there was any we would have been able to do that ourselves because we have the facilities to be able to confirm such a diagnosis. We have remained vigilant regarding the developments about the viral infection from across the world. We continue to engage academics on how to better understand this virus and how it behaves and it's health effects," he said.
The minister was briefing the media on Friday.
The coronavirus has sent fears around the world since it was first detected on December 31 in Wuhan, China. The virus is believed to have been contracted from animals.