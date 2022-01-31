Employee allegedly altered company bank details and clients paid him R200 000

Pretoria – Two men, 42-year-old David Xola Mokadikwa and alleged accomplice, Nkateko Vuyo Maluleke, also aged 42, have appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on charges of fraud and money laundering, which took place in 2013. “Mokadikwa, former sales and administration consultant at Rubiblue, a Randburg-based IT company, allegedly altered banking details of his employer to that of his accomplice. He then invoiced funeral parlours for services rendered,” said Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

“This resulted in approximately R203 000 loss to his employer between February and August 2013. The Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation in Johannesburg successfully traced Mokadikwa and Maluleke at their residences in Midrand and Centurion.” Mulamu said the duo handed themselves in at the Hawks Johannesburg offices last week, accompanied by their legal representative and were subsequently charged. “Mokadikwa and Maluleke were granted R2 000 bail each during their court appearance,” said Mulamu.

They are expected back in court on 24 February. “Investigations continue, and more charges cannot be ruled out,” Mulamu added. Last month, a Gauteng woman was released on bail after she had been arrested by the Hawks on charges of alleged fraud involving about R3.2 million related to a property sale scam.

At the time, Mulamu said 47-year-old Loyiso Sarah Maqabe was granted R5 000 bail after she appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. “It is alleged that in March 2019, the accused Loyiso Sarah Maqabe recruited a beneficiary to receive the property sale money into an unauthorised First National Bank account from a potential property buyer in Bedfordview,” said Mulamu. She said further investigation has revealed that Maqabe, working with an accomplice, allegedly intercepted and re-directed the property buyer to a fraudulent email address where they provided new banking details of which over R3.2m was transferred for the property sale.