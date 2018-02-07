Johannesburg - A train incident at Gautrain Depot in the middle of the night resulted in the fatal wounding of a railway worker, a joint statement from Gautrain Management Agency and Bombela Concession Company.

"Sadly, at approximately midnight on 06 February 2018, a 58-year-old Gautrain employee was fatally injured when a maintenance rail-road vehicle which he was operating, coupled to a 4-car train, collided with the depot and maintenance equipment inside the depot," said the statement.



"Due to a loss of traction power, the 4-car train was stranded just before the Midrand station, on the way back to the depot from Hatfield, at the end of service. As a result of the loss of traction power, the maintenance rail-road vehicle was used to tow the 4-car train back to the depot."

The train was not in service at the time and thus no passengers were on board.



"Two other employees also sustained injuries and have been hospitalised. They remain in a stable condition. A full investigation is underway to determine the root cause of the incident and we will fully collaborate with the Railway Safety Regulator to conduct its independent investigation," said the statement.



"Aside from initial slight delays experienced at the start of service this morning, the various Gautrain services have since been operating according to schedule. No further delays linked to this incident are expected."

African News Agency/ANA