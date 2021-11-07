Empty Blue Train derailed at Union station

According to reports on Sunday, the train derailed overnight and had no passengers on board.

Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) confirmed to Citizen that it was investigating the cause after 19 empty coaches of one of the Blue Trains derailed at the Union Station in Germiston, just after midnight on Sunday.

“This was a staged (unmanned) train with no passengers on board. No injuries were reported on-site,” Transnet was quoted as saying.

TimeLive reported that TFR said it would apply remedial action where necessary but said there would be no cancellations and it’s freight operations were not impacted.