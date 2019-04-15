Photo: ANA.

JOHANNESBURG - Five people were arrested following service delivery protests in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, on Monday morning, police said. "Five people were arrested after community members refused to get out of the roads and started throwing stones at police," police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said.

Makhubela said police were then forced to use rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the crowds.

"The situation is calm at the moment and the roads have been cleared."

Residents have complained about the condition of their schools and set a mobile class ablaze at Oakdale Secondary.

Meanwhile, residents of Freedom Park near Eldorado Park had closed off the Golden Highway in protest, saying Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba had cancelled their move to Southern Farms and demanded that he come to the area to give answers.

The protest was largely peaceful.

African News Agency (ANA)