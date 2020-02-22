Enock Mpianzi's family calls for criminal charges









Family and friends of the late Enock Mpianzi gathered for a memorial service at Parktown Boys high. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - The family of Enock Mpianzi want those responsible for his drowning on a school camp to be held criminally liable. Enock, 13, a Grade 8 pupil at Parktown Boys’ High, drowned in the Crocodile River during an exercise at the new boys’ orientation camp at the Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge near Brits. The boys were not given life jackets when they entered the fast-flowing water and, despite other boys reporting Enock missing, a search was delayed and his body was recovered only two days later. A legal firm representing the family said this week a civil claim would be instituted once the forensic report was completed. The release of the report by the Department of Education, due on Thursday, was postponed when it realised it was insensitive to not share the findings with the family first.

In a media briefing in Pretoria, Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the findings of the report were shocking and it was clear there was “lots and lots of wrongdoing” by those mandated to take care of the children. He said it would be made public soon.

However, the family will consider the report and need to approve its release.

A preliminary report found the school did not have official approval for the camp and did not hold proper roll calls.

The headmaster and some officials have been suspended.