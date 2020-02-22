Enock, 13, a Grade 8 pupil at Parktown Boys’ High, drowned in the Crocodile River during an exercise at the new boys’ orientation camp at the Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge near Brits.
The boys were not given life jackets when they entered the fast-flowing water and, despite other boys reporting Enock missing, a search was delayed and his body was recovered only two days later.
A legal firm representing the family said this week a civil claim would be instituted once the forensic report was completed.
The release of the report by the Department of Education, due on Thursday, was postponed when it realised it was insensitive to not share the findings with the family first.