Johannesburg - Eskom has cut Joburg’s City Power some load shedding slack in areas that were badly affected by heavy rains last week. City of Johannesburg officials had pleaded with Eskom earlier this week to lessen load shedding for at least three days in order to deal with thousands of outages which had been reported mainly around the West Rand and in Johannesburg South.

Environment and Infrastructure Services MMC Michael Sun said earlier this week progress was being made with limited resources in addressing the thousands of outages that had occurred since last week’s inclement weather and flooding. He said faults and outages were being logged every hour. “Given the urgent need for City Power to attend to the widespread and escalating faults, the entity has expressed its concern that load shedding is not only causing additional faults and stress on the network but also preventing the entity from being able to effectively attend to the outages and to stabilise the situation,” Sun said.

In a statement, Eskom confirmed it had granted City Power “some reprieve from load shedding in areas that experienced significant loss of electricity in large parts of Johannesburg”. Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said: “The reprieve follows the utility's request for areas that were severely affected by the recent floods and storms which resulted in loss of electricity, to be excluded from load shedding. “Through collaboration between the two entities and in accordance with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) regulations, Eskom was able to assist the City during this period.

“Eskom remains committed to partner and collaborate with its stakeholders to provide support.” Meanwhile, outages in and around Johannesburg were still being reported across the city. City Power said there were a major outages in Roodepoort.

“We are aware of some of the customers who either were not restored with the rest of the customers in the same affected suburb, or the power tripped immediately after restorations,” said City Power in a statement. “These include customers in Helderkruin, parts of Witpoortjie, and parts of Wilgeheuwel, among others. “In Helderkruin, while Canary substation where we received the majority of the initial complaints from was repaired and restored, we realised that there are few customers across the street who are fed from Helderkruin switching station who are still off.

“We suspect a trip from the local load centre, and operators have been dispatched to investigate and restore power.” In the Witpoortjie area, it said the power supply had been restored but some areas experienced trips. “These include customers in Stumke, Bard, Quellerie, Dromedaris, Mosega, Wynberg, Corlett, Dirlie Uys and Nassau,” said City Power.

“We suspect overloading of the network but the team will attend to them this morning. “We have also picked up a few calls from Wilgeheuwel and we have dispatched technicians to attend. “We will also attend to the power outage in Selwyn, the cause of which is still unknown.”