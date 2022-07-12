Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Eskom announces Stage 3 load shedding from Wednesday morning

Oletha Hagile and Yandisa Hagile from Mfuleni study using a candle after Eskom stage 3 load shedding. Eskom will continue with stage 3 load shedding today between 8am and 11pm as it continues to battle capacity shortages. | Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg - Eskom has announced it will implement Stage 3 load shedding from 5am on Wednesday morning.

The power utility said the Stage 3 load shedding was expected to implemented on Wednesday and Thursday, between 5am and 4pm.

Stage 4 load shedding would be implemented between 4pm and 5am on both days, before lower load shedding stages were expected on Friday.

The power utility said it expected to implement load shedding at a lower scale over the weekend as some units were expected to return to service.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “A unit each at Arnot, Camden and Kusile power stations tripped or were taken off-line for repairs since last night, while a unit each at Kusile and Kendal power stations were returned to service.”

Mantshantsha added “We currently have 3 934MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 867MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

“As the generation capacity shortages persist over the next few weeks, load shedding will continue to be implemented at various stages. Eskom cautions the public that it will still take a few weeks for the power generation system to recover.”

The power utility has said that it will continue to communicate any changes during the intervening period and urges all South Africans to continue to use electricity sparingly.

IOL

