Eskom announces Stage 3 load shedding from Wednesday morning

The power utility said the Stage 3 load shedding was expected to implemented on Wednesday and Thursday, between 5am and 4pm.

Stage 4 load shedding would be implemented between 4pm and 5am on both days, before lower load shedding stages were expected on Friday.

The power utility said it expected to implement load shedding at a lower scale over the weekend as some units were expected to return to service.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “A unit each at Arnot, Camden and Kusile power stations tripped or were taken off-line for repairs since last night, while a unit each at Kusile and Kendal power stations were returned to service.”