Eskom announces Stage 4 load shedding on Friday, to lower power cuts for the weekend

PRETORIA – Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented throughout the day on Friday, Eskom has announced. Eskom will thereafter reduce blackouts to lower stages over the weekend, the power utility said.

The power utility said seven generation units have been returned to service and six generating units that needed urgent repairs during the strike had been taken off-line for repairs. “This is made possible by the full return to work of all striking employees over the past two days. “In addition, 600MW of capacity from the Hydroelectrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB) in Mozambique was returned to service, boosting available generation capacity,” said Eskom.

Eskom added that over the next few days, nine generation units were anticipated to return to service, which will further improve generation capacity. “This will, however, still require Eskom to continue implementing load-shedding for the foreseeable future until the situation has been normalised “Emergency generation reserves, which have been extensively utilised to limit the stage of load-shedding over the past two weeks, have been adequately replenished and will continue to be used to limit the stage of load-shedding.”

The utility said it currently has 3 349MW on planned maintenance, while another 16 865MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. “Eskom would like to remind the public that load-shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly, especially during these uncertain times on the power system.” Over the next two days, load-shedding will be implemented as follows:

