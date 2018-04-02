The Black Business Council has called on Associated Motor Holdings to take action against Imperial chief executive and group CFO over discrimination. File picture: Independent Media

Cape Town - The Black Business Council (BBC) has on Tuesday, called on Associated Motor Holdings (AMH) -- the parent company of Imperial Holdings Limited -- to take action against Imperial chief executive Mark Lamberti and group chief financial officer of AMH Ockert Janse van Rensburg.

According to BBC, the two have conspired and discriminated against a chartered accountant, Adila Chowan on the basis of her race and gender.

The BBC further said it also called on Eskom to remove Lamberti from its board. This follows a recent ruling by the North Gauteng High Court that found Lamberti and AMH guilty of discrimination.

“Failure of the two companies and other structures where that Mark Lamberti sits and serves to act against him will confirm that they are happily harbouring a racist who has no regard for black people and women. It will also mean that these organisations and companies support racial and gender discrimination. This case confirms that Lamberti should not be holding any leadership position in South Africa,” said the council.

“BBC is seeking to engage with various key organizations to determine the possibility of triggering consumer boycotts targeted at these companies and/or other companies that are doing business with Mark Lamberti and his companies.”

Eskom and AMH were not immediately available for comment.

African News Agency/ANA