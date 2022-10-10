Eskom concerned over R112m debt owed by Lesedi Municipality

Johannesburg – Eskom says Lesedi Municipality owes it R112 million after failing to pay its August account which was due on September 28. The amount includes an existing amount of R86 million in arrears. A statement released by the power utility reveals that the debt comes as a result of zero to short payments from June this year.

“The local authority short-paid its account by R58m made up of current and arrears amounts from the preceding months. The municipality made another short payment of R21m on July 15. “For the month of July, Lesedi was billed R72m which was payable and due on August 26. The municipality failed again to honour its obligation and no payment was made towards the July 2022 account. “On August 29, Eskom billed the municipality R116m, inclusive of the June arrears amount, and the full July account, with Lesedi Municipality paying only R30m by September 14.

“A bill of R112m inclusive of the R86m arrears from the August account, was issued to Lesedi on September 30. This is due and payable on October 31.” The power utility has expressed its concern over the payment patterns of this municipality, which has in the past had an impeccable payment record. Furthermore, Eskom has had several engagements with the municipal team to allow them the opportunity to service their account. However, the power utility has said the process has not been successful.

“Eskom is complying with the Electricity Supply Agreement (ESA) signed by both parties as it continues to supply the local government with the required electricity to meet its obligations to its customers. “Regrettably Lesedi has failed to meet its end of the agreement in breach of the ESA, making it very difficult for Eskom to continue with its supply mandate,” said Eskom. IOL