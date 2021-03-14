Eskom extends load shedding to Wednesday morning

Johannesburg - South Africans will have to endure the power cuts for another three days, as Eskom has announced that it has extended Stage 2 load shedding until 5am on Wednesday.

The power utility says that its generation capacity is still severely constrained following breakdowns at five power stations during the weekend. This is in spite of Eskom teams having successfully returned generation units at the Matimba and Medupi power stations in the past two days.

“Additional breakdowns have occurred at the Tutuka, Majuba, Kusile, Matimba and Duvha power stations, adding to previous breakdowns at the Kriel and Kendal stations,” Eskom said on Sunday.

“Further to this we have had delays in units returning to service at Hendrina, Duvha and restoring full load on the Cahora Bassa line.”

The utility says it is working hard to return the units back to service.