Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding until Sunday

Pretoria - Eskom will be extending stage 4 load shedding until Sunday at 5am due to the breakdown of generating units at the Kriel, Majuba and Tutuka power stations. The power utility had initially said load shedding would run until 10pm on Saturday.

On Monday, stage 3 load shedding will be implemented until 5am. “On Sunday, Eskom will provide the outlook of the load shedding stages for the week ahead as the teams are working around the clock to return units to service,” Eskom said in a brief statement. The power utility apologised for the continued load shedding, implemented as a last resort.

“While some generation units are anticipated to return to service during next week, it is necessary to extend the load shedding to replenish the emergency generation reserves, which have been depleted by extensive utilisation, to limit the amount of load shedding over the past two weeks.” Eskom said it currently has 7 210MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 319MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. “Eskom will promptly communicate any further changes,” read the statement.

