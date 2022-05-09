Eskom generation executive Phillip Dukashe resigns, Rhulani Mathebula to act

Pretoria – Eskom announced the resignation of Phillip Dukashe, its group executive for generation, in a statement on Monday.

Story continues below Advertisment

Dukashe’s last day will be May 31. “In his resignation letter and discussions with Eskom executives, Mr Dukashe has cited the critical need to achieve a balance for the benefit of his health, family and work responsibilities,” Eskom said. “Phillip leaves behind a competent team to ensure sustainability of the generation division.”

The power utility said Rhulani Mathebula will act in the interim as the group executive for generation while the recruitment process is initiated. “Rhulani is a seasoned power station general manager and had acted as group executive for generation prior to Phillip’s appointment,’’ read the statement. “We salute Phillip for his rich legacy of selfless leadership, integrity and excellence in serving Eskom and the country for the past 26 years and for always standing up and doing what is right and honourable.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Phillip’s vast institutional knowledge, cross-functional skills and sound executive leadership experience created the much-needed stability in the generation division during his tenure and achieved some significant strides in helping to turn around generation’s poor performance since his permanent appointment into the position from April 2021,” said Eskom. Meanwhile, Eskom announced it would be implementing Stage 2 load shedding between 5pm and 10pm on Monday. IOL