Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding as four units breakdown

Johannesburg - Eskom has announced it will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 2pm on Saturday after four generating units broke down at the Grootvlei, Camden and Medupi power stations. Eskom had announced on Friday that it was suspending load shedding for the weekend.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, the announcement was short-lived after the power utility said it would reinstate load shedding at 2pm on Saturday afternoon. Earlier this week, Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer apologised to the agricultural sector for the strain load shedding was causing to their businesses and said South Africans should expect rolling load shedding blackouts for at least the next 18 months. Eskom spokesperson, Sikhonathi Matshantsha said on Saturday that the four units breaking down had forced Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding from 2pm on Saturday.

“Breakdowns of four generating units today have forced the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding from 2pm on Saturday. “These were two units at Grootvlei and a unit each at Camden and Medupi power stations,” he said. Matshantsha added that a delay of a generating unit returning to service at Lethabo power station had contributed to the capacity shortages.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The load shedding will continue until further notice. “We currently have 5 244MW on planned maintenance, while another 16 455MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. “Load shedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement